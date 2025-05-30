$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 12652 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 37988 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 55996 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 54547 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86660 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 89253 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 55995 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 32654 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29919 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153691 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

russia increases the number of personnel and weapons production - GUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

Intelligence reported on the increase of personnel by Russia, strikes on cities and weapons production. Ukraine needs investments in the defense industry, air defense equipment and long-range weapons.

russia increases the number of personnel and weapons production - GUR

Intelligence representatives told Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan that Russia is increasing the number of personnel, the intensity of strikes on peaceful cities, and the pace of arms production.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

I held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kyiv. I am grateful to Turkey for its consistent support, active role in mediation and efforts towards a just peace.

 - Umerov wrote.

According to him, Fidan confirmed that Turkey will continue to stand on the side of Ukraine and peaceful efforts.

In addition, the Turkish delegation was informed about the security situation. Intelligence representatives Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov and Major General Vadym Skibitsky noted that Russia is increasing its efforts: increasing the number of personnel, the intensity of strikes on peaceful cities, and the pace of arms production. This once again proves that the Kremlin's goal remains the same — the occupation of Ukraine.

- Umerov wrote.

According to him, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, also reported on the operational situation at the front. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to carry out offensive actions.

Russia is advancing at its fastest pace since November 2024 – NYT29.05.25, 20:57 • 4318 views

Umerov noted that the First Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boyev outlined the key areas in which Ukraine needs support:

  • investments in the defense industrial complex;
    • supply of equipment and air defense systems;
      • ammunition for anti-aircraft defense;
        • shells of the main calibers;
          • strengthening our long-range capabilities.

            We have significant potential for the development of defense cooperation with Turkey. Together with my team, I emphasized: Ukraine strives for peace. We are ready for a long-term ceasefire — and the creation of reliable security guarantees, which we are already working on with partners.

            - Umerov wrote.

            In Russia, they announced the conditions under which they might consider a ceasefire 30.05.25, 18:55 • 1968 views

            Anna Murashko

            Anna Murashko

            WarPolitics
            Rustem Umerov
            Anti-aircraft warfare
            Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
            Armed Forces of Ukraine
            Kirill Budanov
            Oleksandr Syrskyi
            Hakan Fidan
            Turkey
            Ukraine
            Kyiv
