russia increases the number of personnel and weapons production - GUR

Intelligence representatives told Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan that Russia is increasing the number of personnel, the intensity of strikes on peaceful cities, and the pace of arms production.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

I held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kyiv. I am grateful to Turkey for its consistent support, active role in mediation and efforts towards a just peace. - Umerov wrote.

According to him, Fidan confirmed that Turkey will continue to stand on the side of Ukraine and peaceful efforts.

In addition, the Turkish delegation was informed about the security situation. Intelligence representatives Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov and Major General Vadym Skibitsky noted that Russia is increasing its efforts: increasing the number of personnel, the intensity of strikes on peaceful cities, and the pace of arms production. This once again proves that the Kremlin's goal remains the same — the occupation of Ukraine. - Umerov wrote.

According to him, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, also reported on the operational situation at the front. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to carry out offensive actions.

Umerov noted that the First Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boyev outlined the key areas in which Ukraine needs support:

investments in the defense industrial complex;

supply of equipment and air defense systems;

ammunition for anti-aircraft defense;

shells of the main calibers;

strengthening our long-range capabilities.

We have significant potential for the development of defense cooperation with Turkey. Together with my team, I emphasized: Ukraine strives for peace. We are ready for a long-term ceasefire — and the creation of reliable security guarantees, which we are already working on with partners. - Umerov wrote.

