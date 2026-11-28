The Russian propaganda television channel RT spread false information alleging that Ukraine had sold Western weapons worth $1.9 billion to drug cartels in Latin America and Africa, without providing any evidence of such deliveries. The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Russian propaganda has been spreading similar stories since at least 2022, periodically changing the countries, the alleged recipients of the weapons, and the amounts involved in the illegal deals. However, propagandists have still provided no verifiable evidence of Ukraine’s large-scale resale of Western weapons.

How Western weapons are actually monitored

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, a digital SAP-based accounting system makes it possible to track the movement of military property down to the serial-number level and compile corresponding reports for international partners.

In addition, Ukrainian and American inspectors conducted joint physical inspections of the weapons, monitoring their presence, technical condition, and storage conditions.

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Pentagon reports did record delays in inventory checks amid the hostilities, but they contained no evidence of the illegal transfer of weapons. During the subsequent inspection, compliance with inventory requirements increased from 40% to 88%.

A UN investigation also found no evidence of the large-scale illegal removal of weapons from Ukraine.

Thus, Russian propaganda is once again attempting to portray the difficulties of military accounting in wartime as evidence of the alleged existence of an international illicit arms-trafficking network.

The Kremlin is using against Europe the same accusations it used to justify its aggression against Ukraine — CPD