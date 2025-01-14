Russia has deployed 15 ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas: 6 with “Kalibr”

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128768 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116874 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124934 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126138 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157595 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108341 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154187 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104180 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113766 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117088 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107413 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 40039 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116226 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114181 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 40389 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128768 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157595 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154187 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172469 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114181 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116226 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138300 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130280 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147867 views
Russia has deployed 15 ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas: 6 with “Kalibr”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25584 views

There are 15 Russian ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas, 6 of which are equipped with Kalibr missiles. The total missile potential is 50 missiles.

In the waters of the Black and Mediterranean Seas, enemy ships were spotted, some of which are equipped with missiles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Currently, there are eight Russian naval vessels in the Black Sea. Among them are four vessels equipped with Kalibr missiles capable of launching a volley of 28 missiles.

At the same time, no enemy ships have been observed in the Sea of Azov. There are seven Russian Navy ships in the Mediterranean, two of which are Kalibr missile carriers with a total capacity of up to 22 missiles.

Throughout the day, vessel traffic was observed through the Kerch Strait, with four vessels crossing into the Black Sea, two of which continued on to the Bosphorus. In the opposite direction, five vessels entered the Azov Sea, three of which arrived from the Black Sea through the Bosphorus Strait.

The aggressor continues to ignore the provisions of the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea. This is reflected in the disabling of automatic identification systems on its vessels, which poses an additional threat to navigation in the region.

The aggressor keeps ships with cruise missiles in the Black and Mediterranean Seas12.01.25, 06:58 • 54399 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
bosforBosporus

