Russia has deployed 15 ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas: 6 with “Kalibr”

In the waters of the Black and Mediterranean Seas, enemy ships were spotted, some of which are equipped with missiles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Currently, there are eight Russian naval vessels in the Black Sea. Among them are four vessels equipped with Kalibr missiles capable of launching a volley of 28 missiles.

At the same time, no enemy ships have been observed in the Sea of Azov. There are seven Russian Navy ships in the Mediterranean, two of which are Kalibr missile carriers with a total capacity of up to 22 missiles.

Throughout the day, vessel traffic was observed through the Kerch Strait, with four vessels crossing into the Black Sea, two of which continued on to the Bosphorus. In the opposite direction, five vessels entered the Azov Sea, three of which arrived from the Black Sea through the Bosphorus Strait.

The aggressor continues to ignore the provisions of the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea. This is reflected in the disabling of automatic identification systems on its vessels, which poses an additional threat to navigation in the region.

