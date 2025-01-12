ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
The aggressor keeps ships with cruise missiles in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

The aggressor keeps ships with cruise missiles in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

Kyiv

 

There is one russian ship with 4 Kalibrs in the Black Sea. There are 7 ships in the Mediterranean, two of which have up to 22 cruise missiles on board.

One Russian ship capable of carrying up to four Kalibr cruise missiles was spotted in the Black Sea. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

There are currently no enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov. There are seven ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are equipped with cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 units. 

Over the past day, eight vessels crossed the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea, five of which continued to the Bosphorus. At the same time, six vessels sailed toward the Azov Sea, one of which came from the Bosphorus. 

The enemy continues to violate international maritime norms, in particular the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, by disabling automatic identification systems for its vessels.

Julia Kotwicka

Contact us about advertising