The aggressor keeps ships with cruise missiles in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

One Russian ship capable of carrying up to four Kalibr cruise missiles was spotted in the Black Sea. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

There are currently no enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov. There are seven ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are equipped with cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 units.

Over the past day, eight vessels crossed the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea, five of which continued to the Bosphorus. At the same time, six vessels sailed toward the Azov Sea, one of which came from the Bosphorus.

The enemy continues to violate international maritime norms, in particular the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, by disabling automatic identification systems for its vessels.

