No enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

As of this morning, there were no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, including Kalibr missile carriers. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy on Monday, UNN reports .

As of 06:00 on 21.08.2024, there are no enemy ships in the Black Sea and no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, - the statement said.

It is noted that there is 1 enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, there are no Kalibr cruise missile carriers.

Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:

9 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 7 continued to the Bosphorus;

2 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 1 was sailing from the Bosphorus.

Navy spokesperson denied the information about the presence of the Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship near Crimea. According to him, Russian reconnaissance ships are not currently at sea after a successful attack by Ukrainian forces.