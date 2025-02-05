Russia fired two Iskanders and more than 100 drones at Ukraine overnight: 57 drones shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 104 drones, shooting down 57 drones in 9 regions, and detecting 42 imitator drones, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 5, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region and 104 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, 57 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky and Kirovohrad regions. 42 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions were reportedly affected.

