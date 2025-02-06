Russia fired two Iskanders and 77 drones at Ukraine: 56 drones were shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 77 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, shooting down 56 drones over 11 regions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 6, 2025, the enemy attacked with 77 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo - Russian Federation and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov region - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 56 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Odesa regions. 18 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovs'k regions were reportedly affected.

