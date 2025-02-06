ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 3302 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57443 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101356 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104845 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122101 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101967 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128590 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103493 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russia fired two Iskanders and 77 drones at Ukraine: 56 drones were shot down

Russia fired two Iskanders and 77 drones at Ukraine: 56 drones were shot down

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24006 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 77 Shahed drones and two Iskander-M missiles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 56 attack UAVs over 11 regions, with Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipro regions suffering.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 77 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, shooting down 56 drones over 11 regions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 6, 2025, the enemy attacked with 77 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo - Russian Federation and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov region - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 56 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Odesa regions. 18 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences)

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovs'k regions were reportedly affected.

Night attack by Russian drones on Kharkiv: RMA reveals the extent of destruction in the market06.02.25, 08:53 • 27459 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dniproDnipro
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

