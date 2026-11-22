Russian forces attacked a gas service unit in Dnipropetrovsk region with an aerial bomb, injuring three Naftogaz employees. One of them was hospitalized, while two others suffered concussions. In addition, the occupiers struck two Ukrnafta filling station complexes in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by Fedorenko, acting chairman of the Management Board of the Naftogaz Group, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, three company employees were wounded and suffered concussions as a result of the strike on the gas service unit.

One of the injured people was taken to hospital, while two other employees suffered concussions.

At the same time, the Russian army attacked two Ukrnafta filling station complexes in Zaporizhzhia region.

Russia has intensified attacks on gas industry workers

Fedorenko noted that in recent days Russian forces had repeatedly shelled gas industry workers, their equipment, and infrastructure facilities.

This involves not only damage to energy facilities, but also a direct threat to the lives of the specialists who ensure the operation of the gas system.

Information about the extent of the damage to the gas service unit and the filling station complexes has not yet been clarified.

The number of people killed in the Russian strike in the Kyiv region has risen, the State Emergency Service reports