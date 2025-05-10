Russia does not want peace: the National Security and Defense Council stated that the demand to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine is hypocrisy

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting
05:58 AM • 5878 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 23808 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 48863 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 41188 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 60650 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 68846 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62075 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65434 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 69361 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 122155 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.5m/s
45%
751mm
Popular news

"Gatherings" and criminal gangs: Kyiv police detained members of criminal groups

May 10, 12:44 AM • 14579 views

India attacked Pakistani Air Force bases with missiles

May 10, 01:24 AM • 9012 views

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine is "legitimate"

01:41 AM • 13617 views

8 thousand dollars for "freedom": another scheme of illegal border crossing exposed in the South

02:36 AM • 6544 views

Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations

03:38 AM • 12162 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

06:30 AM • 3804 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 122151 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 136260 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 119919 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 181628 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 48855 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 39489 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 46801 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 55625 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 34817 views
Actual

Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

Russia does not want peace: the National Security and Defense Council stated that the demand to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine is hypocrisy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

The National Security and Defense Council stated that the Russian Federation's demand to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine for a truce is hypocrisy. Moscow is silent about the supply of ammunition from North Korea, continuing the war.

Russia does not want peace: the National Security and Defense Council stated that the demand to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine is hypocrisy

By demanding the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine as a condition for a ceasefire, Russia demonstrates that it does not really want peace. This was stated by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

Kovalenko noted that Peskov somehow forgot to say that North Korea supplies the lion's share of ammunition to Russia at the front, which Moscow does not want to give up.

Moscow's logic: you give up weapons, and we will agree to 30 days, but we will not stop the front, we will continue to take ammunition from North Korea, and in 30 days we will not stop and come up with how to continue the war further. I don't know who this is designed for. Russia continues to show that it does not want peace 

- Kovalenko wrote in Telegram.

Context

The press secretary of the Russian dictator Putin, Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with ABC News stated that in order to cease fire, the United States and the West must stop supplying Ukraine with weapons.

Peskov also claims that US President Donald Trump tried to use his influence on Ukraine to bring it closer to negotiations, but Kyiv allegedly tries to avoid this.

On May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Ministers of Poland and Great Britain - Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the resolute".

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine on May 10. The meeting will discuss security guarantees and strengthening the security architecture in Europe. 

On May 9, Reuters reported that the United States, together with European allies, is working on a proposal to declare a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
North Korea
United Kingdom
Germany
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,903.60
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,364.09