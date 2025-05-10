Russia does not want peace: the National Security and Defense Council stated that the demand to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine is hypocrisy

By demanding the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine as a condition for a ceasefire, Russia demonstrates that it does not really want peace. This was stated by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

Kovalenko noted that Peskov somehow forgot to say that North Korea supplies the lion's share of ammunition to Russia at the front, which Moscow does not want to give up.

Moscow's logic: you give up weapons, and we will agree to 30 days, but we will not stop the front, we will continue to take ammunition from North Korea, and in 30 days we will not stop and come up with how to continue the war further. I don't know who this is designed for. Russia continues to show that it does not want peace - Kovalenko wrote in Telegram.

Context

The press secretary of the Russian dictator Putin, Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with ABC News stated that in order to cease fire, the United States and the West must stop supplying Ukraine with weapons.

Peskov also claims that US President Donald Trump tried to use his influence on Ukraine to bring it closer to negotiations, but Kyiv allegedly tries to avoid this.

On May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Ministers of Poland and Great Britain - Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the resolute".

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine on May 10. The meeting will discuss security guarantees and strengthening the security architecture in Europe.

On May 9, Reuters reported that the United States, together with European allies, is working on a proposal to declare a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.