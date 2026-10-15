Russia continues to strike gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz

Photo: t.me/NaftogazUA

On the night of October 15, Russia attacked Naftogaz’s gas production infrastructure in the Poltava region. Operations have been suspended. This was reported by the Naftogaz Group, UNN writes.

Overnight, Russia attacked the Naftogaz Group’s gas production infrastructure in the Poltava region. The strike by an enemy UAV damaged technological equipment, and a fire broke out at the site. Operations have been suspended - the company reported.

"Employees were in a shelter at the time of the attack; no personnel were injured. An assessment of the consequences and the extent of the destruction is ongoing at the site," said Naftogaz Acting Chairman of the Management Board Serhii Fedorenko.

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