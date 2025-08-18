Russia attacked with 4 ballistic "Iskanders", 88 out of 140 enemy drones neutralized - Air Force

Russia launched four ballistic missiles and 140 drones at Ukraine overnight, 88 drones were neutralized, but enemy missiles and attack drones hit 6 regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 18 (from 9:00 PM on August 17), the enemy attacked with 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from the areas of Taganrog, Millerovo, Kursk), as well as 140 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, Chauda in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.