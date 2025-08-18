$41.450.00
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 24479 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 44972 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 85108 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 136931 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 88323 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 85673 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67583 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 55226 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248587 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Russia attacked with 4 ballistic "Iskanders", 88 out of 140 enemy drones neutralized - Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, firing four Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 140 drones. Air defense forces neutralized 88 drones, but missile and drone hits were recorded in 25 locations across six regions.

Russia attacked with 4 ballistic "Iskanders", 88 out of 140 enemy drones neutralized - Air Force

Russia launched four ballistic missiles and 140 drones at Ukraine overnight, 88 drones were neutralized, but enemy missiles and attack drones hit 6 regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 18 (from 9:00 PM on August 17), the enemy attacked with 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from the areas of Taganrog, Millerovo, Kursk), as well as 140 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, Chauda in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Enemy missiles and attack UAVs hit 25 locations in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions

- noted the Air Force.

Julia Shramko

War
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine