Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles, 72 out of 90 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with two ballistic missiles and 90 drones, 72 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 26 (from 19:00 on November 25), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launches from Rostov Oblast - Russia), and 90 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea, about 55 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 72 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Missile hits and 10 attack UAVs were recorded at 10 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

