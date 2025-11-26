Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles, 72 out of 90 drones neutralized

$42.400.03
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
06:31 AM • 3512 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 5106 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 19479 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 36534 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 29114 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 27723 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 23692 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 16079 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 15542 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven wounded, high-rise buildings and infrastructure damaged
November 25, 09:43 PM • 10791 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damaged
November 25, 10:51 PM • 17393 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"
November 26, 01:00 AM • 16215 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYT
02:31 AM • 12256 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD
03:33 AM • 10941 views
Publications
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 4780 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 36807 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 45977 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes
November 24, 05:21 PM • 96272 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 125984 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
White House
Zaporizhzhia
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM • 19094 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM • 53949 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
November 24, 08:11 AM • 72243 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records
November 24, 07:49 AM • 72972 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary
November 22, 07:12 PM • 79920 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles, 72 out of 90 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1192 views

During the night, Russia attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 90 drones. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 72 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones.

Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles, 72 out of 90 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with two ballistic missiles and 90 drones, 72 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 26 (from 19:00 on November 25), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launches from Rostov Oblast - Russia), and 90 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea, about 55 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 72 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.  Missile hits and 10 attack UAVs were recorded at 10 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 1926.11.25, 07:09 • 2526 views

Julia Shramko

