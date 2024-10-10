Russia attacked Ukraine with 8 missiles and 62 attack drones, shooting down 41 enemy drones

On the night of October 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 8 missiles and 62 attack drones. The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 41 enemy drones. As a result of the Russian attack, civilian objects and critical infrastructure in Odesa, Poltava and Donetsk regions were hit, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of October 10 (from 19.00 on October 9 to 10.00 on October 10), as indicated, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs and missiles of various types.

"In total, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted more than fifty enemy air attack vehicles: 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area - TOT of Crimea); 1 X-31P guided missile (from the airspace of Crimea); 2 X-59/69 guided missiles (from the airspace of Crimea); 3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from the occupied Donetsk region); 62 attack UAVs (launch areas - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russian Federation)," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on social media.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As a result of air combat, 41 enemy UAVs were shot down in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. 14 enemy UAVs were lost in different regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active electronic warfare countermeasures - the Air Force said.

As of 11:00 a.m., combat operations continue. "Several UAVs (presumably strike drones) are in the airspace of Ukraine. There is also a lot of activity of reconnaissance drones in the north and south," the statement said.

"As a result of the Russian strike, missiles and attack UAVs hit civilian objects and critical infrastructure in Odesa, Poltava and Donetsk regions," the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted.

Enemy attacks Poltava region with three ballistic missiles, industrial facility damaged - RMA