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Russia attacked Ukraine with 164 drones - air defense shot down 137 UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Overnight, Russia launched 164 UAVs and three missiles at Ukraine. Air defense shot down or suppressed 137 drones; impacts were recorded in 23 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 164 drones - air defense shot down 137 UAVs

During the night into Sunday, November 8, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from the waters of the Sea of Azov, 164 Shahed-type attack UAVs (112 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy launched drones and missiles from the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from occupied Crimea and Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to preliminary data as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 137 Shahed-type enemy UAVs (88 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several attack UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing. Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 23 locations, as well as the crashes of downed aircraft (debris) at 6 locations

- the statement said.

A Russian drone damaged residential buildings in Khmelnytskyi, injuring one person08.11.26, 05:53 • 1882 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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