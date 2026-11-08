A Russian drone damaged residential buildings in Khmelnytskyi, injuring one person

A Russian drone attacked a residential area in Khmelnytskyi. This was reported by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, preliminary information indicates that private homes were damaged, and windows in apartment buildings were also blown out.

No fire broke out. One person was injured. Hospitalization was not required - Tiurin noted.

To remind you

On October 19, as a result of Russia's attack on Khmelnytskyi, two women born in 1926 and 1954 were killed. An enterprise and a house were damaged.

The enemy destroyed Epicentr's last major logistics center in Khmelnytskyi