A Russian drone damaged residential buildings in Khmelnytskyi, injuring one person
Kyiv • UNN
In Khmelnytskyi, a Russian drone damaged private houses and high-rise buildings. One person was injured but did not require hospitalization.
A Russian drone attacked a residential area in Khmelnytskyi. This was reported by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, preliminary information indicates that private homes were damaged, and windows in apartment buildings were also blown out.
No fire broke out. One person was injured. Hospitalization was not required
To remind you
On October 19, as a result of Russia's attack on Khmelnytskyi, two women born in 1926 and 1954 were killed. An enterprise and a house were damaged.
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