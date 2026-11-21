During the night of November 21, Russians attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles, 148 Shahed-type attack UAVs (87 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs, and Parody-type decoy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy launched strikes from Russia’s Oryol, Bryansk, and Rostov regions and Krasnodar Krai, as well as from the occupied Crimea and Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 117 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (67 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs, and drones of other types. Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 19 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 9 locations. The attack is ongoing, with about 10 enemy UAVs in the airspace - the Air Force reported.

To remind you

During the day on November 20, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 1,218 enemy targets. In total, more than 40,000 enemy targets have been struck since the beginning of November.