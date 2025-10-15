Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, but emergency blackouts canceled - Ministry of Energy

Russian troops again attacked energy facilities, causing power outages in "several regions", including Dnipropetrovsk, emergency power outages were introduced in 7 regions in the morning, but all of them have now been canceled, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy once again launched drone attacks on energy facilities in several regions. As a result, as of morning, there are unpowered consumers in several regions, including Dnipropetrovsk region. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As indicated, emergency restoration work has already begun in all affected regions. Energy workers, as reported, are doing everything possible to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy as soon as possible.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system as a result of previous Russian attacks, emergency shutdowns for all categories of consumers were applied in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and partially in Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions in the morning. And in Zaporizhzhia region, part of the industry was emergency de-energized. Currently, emergency shutdowns are not applied in any region. - noted the Ministry of Energy.

It is also reported that in Chernihiv region, at the command of the local oblenergo, three stages of hourly shutdowns are currently being applied. This, as indicated, is a consequence of systematic enemy attacks on the region's energy infrastructure over the past few weeks. Emergency restoration work in the region continues, the ministry informed.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.22 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the report says.