Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 7678 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 21261 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 13062 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 15784 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 24294 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 60062 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 32626 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 30983 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 29204 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
Russia again attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Russia again attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers; there were no casualties.

Russia again attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: consequences shown

Russia again attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

Despite talks about readiness for peace, the enemy does not abandon attempts to destroy the critical infrastructure of Zhytomyr region. Tonight, one of these facilities was damaged in the region. The fire that broke out at the site of the enemy strike was promptly localized and extinguished by our rescuers. According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

- Bunechko reported on social networks.

The State Emergency Service clarified that as a result of the strikes, a fire broke out at one of the facilities, and rescuers promptly extinguished the blaze.

76 out of 101 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack23.01.26, 08:19 • 2978 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine