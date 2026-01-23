Russia again attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: consequences shown

Russia again attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

Despite talks about readiness for peace, the enemy does not abandon attempts to destroy the critical infrastructure of Zhytomyr region. Tonight, one of these facilities was damaged in the region. The fire that broke out at the site of the enemy strike was promptly localized and extinguished by our rescuers. According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the incident. - Bunechko reported on social networks.

The State Emergency Service clarified that as a result of the strikes, a fire broke out at one of the facilities, and rescuers promptly extinguished the blaze.

