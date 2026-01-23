76 out of 101 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

Russia attacked Ukraine with 101 drones overnight, 76 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 23 (from 8:00 p.m. on January 22), the enemy attacked with 101 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet ones), Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Donetsk - temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, about 60 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 76 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones. 19 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

