76 out of 101 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
01:52 AM • 11957 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 28819 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 41005 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 31807 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 26934 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 20503 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 19639 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 39474 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16340 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16744 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.2m/s
85%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the KremlinVideoJanuary 22, 08:39 PM • 12161 views
Zelenskyy returns from Davos with agreements on new air defense packageVideoJanuary 22, 08:50 PM • 10808 views
Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on UkraineJanuary 22, 09:21 PM • 14042 views
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hoursJanuary 23, 12:19 AM • 11263 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia05:00 AM • 11822 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 22763 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 27415 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 39471 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 31497 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 85409 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
J. D. Vance
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Davos
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 12090 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 29857 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 26203 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 42537 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 69751 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

76 out of 101 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 101 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 76 enemy drones.

76 out of 101 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

Russia attacked Ukraine with 101 drones overnight, 76 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 23 (from 8:00 p.m. on January 22), the enemy attacked with 101 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet ones), Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Donetsk - temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, about 60 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 76 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones. 19 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

AFU eliminated 1280 occupiers and 33 artillery systems: results of combat operations on the front line during the day23.01.26, 06:47 • 2056 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Donetsk