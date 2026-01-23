AFU eliminated 1280 occupiers and 33 artillery systems: results of combat operations on the front line during the day

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
01:52 AM • 5882 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 16982 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 30047 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 24920 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 22299 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 18574 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 18229 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 35405 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16137 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16581 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.5m/s
86%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian court recognized that 20 people died during the attack on the cruiser "Moskva"PhotoJanuary 22, 07:40 PM • 4044 views
Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the KremlinVideoJanuary 22, 08:39 PM • 5800 views
Zelenskyy returns from Davos with agreements on new air defense packageVideoJanuary 22, 08:50 PM • 3512 views
Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on UkraineJanuary 22, 09:21 PM • 9310 views
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hours12:19 AM • 3946 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 18221 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 23007 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 35405 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 27829 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 81752 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Steve Witkoff
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Greenland
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 10046 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 28175 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 24683 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 35009 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 68398 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

AFU eliminated 1280 occupiers and 33 artillery systems: results of combat operations on the front line during the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on Russian losses, recording the elimination of 1280 occupiers and 33 artillery systems in one day. The total personnel losses of the Russians exceeded 1.23 million people.

AFU eliminated 1280 occupiers and 33 artillery systems: results of combat operations on the front line during the day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on the losses of Russian occupation forces, recording a significant increase in the number of destroyed artillery and enemy personnel. Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated another 1,280 invaders. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The total number of personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has already exceeded 1.23 million people. In addition to personnel, the enemy continues to lose armored vehicles - the destruction of 3 tanks and 3 armored combat vehicles was confirmed during the day. As of the morning of January 23, the total tank losses approached 11,600 units.

Artillery rampage and drone warfare

The number of destroyed artillery systems is particularly striking - 33 units per day, bringing the total to over 36.5 thousand. Such a high indicator is the result of effective counter-battery combat and precise strikes by Ukrainian FPV drones. High activity in the sky was also recorded: Ukrainian defenders grounded 449 enemy operational-tactical level drones, preventing numerous fire adjustments and attacks on rear positions.

The logistics of the occupiers also suffered strikes - 140 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed. One unit of special equipment was also added to the list of losses. In other categories, such as aircraft, helicopters, and ships, no changes were recorded during the day, but the General Staff emphasizes that the data is constantly being updated due to the high intensity of combat clashes along the entire front line. 

Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh region23.01.26, 06:26 • 1132 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine