The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on the losses of Russian occupation forces, recording a significant increase in the number of destroyed artillery and enemy personnel. Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated another 1,280 invaders. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The total number of personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has already exceeded 1.23 million people. In addition to personnel, the enemy continues to lose armored vehicles - the destruction of 3 tanks and 3 armored combat vehicles was confirmed during the day. As of the morning of January 23, the total tank losses approached 11,600 units.

Artillery rampage and drone warfare

The number of destroyed artillery systems is particularly striking - 33 units per day, bringing the total to over 36.5 thousand. Such a high indicator is the result of effective counter-battery combat and precise strikes by Ukrainian FPV drones. High activity in the sky was also recorded: Ukrainian defenders grounded 449 enemy operational-tactical level drones, preventing numerous fire adjustments and attacks on rear positions.

The logistics of the occupiers also suffered strikes - 140 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed. One unit of special equipment was also added to the list of losses. In other categories, such as aircraft, helicopters, and ships, no changes were recorded during the day, but the General Staff emphasizes that the data is constantly being updated due to the high intensity of combat clashes along the entire front line.

Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh region