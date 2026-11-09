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Rubio called security guarantees the main topic of the talks in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

Marco Rubio said that security guarantees for Ukraine would be the key topic of the talks in Abu Dhabi. There are no final agreements yet.

Rubio called security guarantees the main topic of the talks in Abu Dhabi

The issue of security guarantees for Ukraine will be one of the main topics during the talks in Abu Dhabi on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this, UNN reports, citing DRM News.

Details

According to him, security guarantees have always been the main topic throughout the negotiations, and he hopes there will be progress at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Throughout the entire time that we have been discussing the Russian-Ukrainian war, one issue has constantly been raised—the need to provide security guarantees. What will Ukraine’s postwar security system be? ... and that of the entire European continent? This is one of the key topics that has been raised repeatedly during every conversation when the negotiations were discussed

- Rubio said.

He noted that Rubio first needs to end the war before moving on to this stage. At the same time, the proposals currently under discussion are initial ones, and nothing has been agreed upon yet.

"These are certain initial proposals that are currently being considered. Nothing has been finally agreed upon yet. Perhaps some progress will be achieved tomorrow in Abu Dhabi when Jared and Steve arrive there. I think they are already on their way there," the U.S. Secretary of State concluded.

It should be recalled

France will take part in the talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said this.

Zelenskyy named the priorities of the peace talks in Abu Dhabi07.11.26, 11:31 • 5014 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
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Marco Rubio
Abu Dhabi
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