Ahead of a probable US-Russia summit, which has not yet been agreed upon, a meeting between the Russian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State is to take place. According to the Financial Times, citing an unnamed German official, this meeting was planned for the end of October in the Hungarian capital.

UNN reports with reference to FT.

Details

US and Russian representatives last week planned to meet for consultations ahead of a probable US-Russia summit involving Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

The foreign ministers of Russia and the United States were due to arrive in Budapest on October 30, the official added. - the publication writes, referring to an anonymous message from an official from Germany.

The same source: there is an "expectation" that the head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orbán, will announce plans ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting, if the relevant summit is agreed upon. This even includes a meeting between Europeans and the US president. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Add

In Russia, they again started talking about the fact that the terms of peace from the Kremlin regarding Ukraine remain unchanged "since the August summit between the presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation." When the next meeting between Trump and Putin will take place is still unknown.

Recall

Recently, information appeared that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly received a "serious warning" from former SVR agent Andriy Bezrukov about a "British plot to assassinate him" if he decides to go to Hungary for a meeting with Trump.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest could be the beginning of the end of the Kremlin chief's illusions about the empire.

Bulgaria is ready to allow the flight of Vladimir Putin's plane over its territory for a meeting with Donald Trump in Budapest. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Georgi Georgiev.

Against the background of probable negotiations in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, comments are emerging from representatives of the European political establishment. Among them, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who emphasized that Ukraine must be included in any agreement concerning its country.