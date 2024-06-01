Restrictions on electricity supply extended by an hour in all regions of Ukraine

Ukrenergo has increased the period during which electricity restrictions will be applied in all regions of Ukraine by an hour. About it UNN writes with reference to the press service of the company.

Details

According to Ukrenergo, on June 1, blackouts can be applied from 18:00 to 24:00, and not until 23:00, as previously reported.

On the eve of the company reported that the consumption limits, if exceeded, regional power companies can apply restrictions, will be valid from 18:00 to 23:00.

Recall

The Ministry of energy warnedthat due to the nighttime russian attack on the power grid , the volume of restrictions may change.

As you know, at night russia attacked power facilities in five regions of Ukraine, including Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk.

