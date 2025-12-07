$42.180.00
December 6, 08:45 PM • 29262 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 39258 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 48087 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 46590 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 52780 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 52911 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 38946 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 79129 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 43235 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38681 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the attack in Kremenchuk: fires at infrastructure facilities are partially localized - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The elimination of the consequences of a massive combined attack by Russian troops continues in Kremenchuk. Fires at industrial and energy infrastructure facilities have been partially localized.

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the attack in Kremenchuk: fires at infrastructure facilities are partially localized - SES

In Poltava region, in Kremenchuk, the aftermath of a massive combined attack by Russian troops is being eliminated, which caused significant damage and fires at industrial and energy infrastructure facilities. This was reported by rescuers on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

SES rescuers continue to work at the impact sites. Thanks to prompt actions, some fires have already been localized and extinguished.

190 emergency workers and 50 units of special SES equipment have been involved in combating the consequences of enemy strikes.

The Russian army attacked energy sector enterprises in Kremenchuk district: technical equipment damaged07.12.25, 09:21 • 1252 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine