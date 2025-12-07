Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the attack in Kremenchuk: fires at infrastructure facilities are partially localized - SES
Kyiv • UNN
The elimination of the consequences of a massive combined attack by Russian troops continues in Kremenchuk. Fires at industrial and energy infrastructure facilities have been partially localized.
In Poltava region, in Kremenchuk, the aftermath of a massive combined attack by Russian troops is being eliminated, which caused significant damage and fires at industrial and energy infrastructure facilities. This was reported by rescuers on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
SES rescuers continue to work at the impact sites. Thanks to prompt actions, some fires have already been localized and extinguished.
190 emergency workers and 50 units of special SES equipment have been involved in combating the consequences of enemy strikes.
