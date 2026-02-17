Representatives of a number of European countries are present at the trilateral talks in Geneva - Media
Kyiv • UNN
Trilateral talks between the US, Ukraine, and Russia are taking place in Geneva. National security advisors from France, Germany, Italy, and Great Britain are "monitoring the third negotiation session."
Today in Geneva, where trilateral talks between the US, Ukraine, and Russia are taking place, representatives from a number of European countries are present, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.
Details
La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera reported that national security advisers from France, Germany, Italy, and Great Britain are "monitoring the third negotiation session" and are expected to meet with the Ukrainian and US delegations later today.
Additionally
Earlier, Russian media reported that a large delegation from Great Britain had arrived at the venue of the Russia, US, and Ukraine talks in Geneva. It is headed by Starmer's security adviser Jonathan Powell.
Recall
Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia are starting a new round of negotiations in Geneva.