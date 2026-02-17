$43.170.07
Representatives of a number of European countries are present at the trilateral talks in Geneva - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Trilateral talks between the US, Ukraine, and Russia are taking place in Geneva. National security advisors from France, Germany, Italy, and Great Britain are "monitoring the third negotiation session."

Representatives of a number of European countries are present at the trilateral talks in Geneva - Media

Today in Geneva, where trilateral talks between the US, Ukraine, and Russia are taking place, representatives from a number of European countries are present, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera reported that national security advisers from France, Germany, Italy, and Great Britain are "monitoring the third negotiation session" and are expected to meet with the Ukrainian and US delegations later today.

Additionally

Earlier, Russian media reported that a large delegation from Great Britain had arrived at the venue of the Russia, US, and Ukraine talks in Geneva. It is headed by Starmer's security adviser Jonathan Powell.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia are starting a new round of negotiations in Geneva.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Rustem Umerov
Geneva
France
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
United States
Ukraine