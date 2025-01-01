Record figures on the accounts: how Ukraine completed the 2024 budget year

The state budget for 2024 has been fulfilled, with record figures on the single treasury account and foreign currency accounts at the beginning of the new year. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"We are finishing the year with confidence. The state budget for 2024 has been fulfilled. All priority expenditures have been financed and all social obligations have been fulfilled. According to the State Treasury, all payments that were submitted have been made. The balance on the single treasury account is more than UAH 100 billion. The foreign currency accounts amount to more than UAH 163 billion. These are record figures," Shmyhal wrote following a meeting on the implementation of the state budget and key indicators of economic and social development.

According to him, as reported by the Ministry of Finance, the general fund of the state budget received about UAH 2.2 trillion in taxes, fees and mandatory payments. In total, the general and special funds received more than UAH 3.1 trillion.

"We discussed the rhythm of international financial assistance. Thus, in 2024, the government attracted $41.7 billion in external financing, of which one third ($12.6 billion) were non-refundable grants. The largest donors to Ukraine this year were the European Union, the United States, the IMF, Japan, the World Bank, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In December of this year alone, $9.3 billion was raised," Shmyhal said.

In addition, the Prime Minister reminded that for the first time, Russia is beginning to pay for the damage it has caused to Ukraine. He called the first tranche, which will be secured by future revenues from frozen Russian assets, an important achievement of this year.

"We are talking about $1 billion from the United States through the World Bank program. This is part of the G7 initiative totaling $50 billion. We have coordinated the tasks for the next year - all frozen Russian assets should be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine. We will work in this direction," Shmyhal said.

