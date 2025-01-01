ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Record figures on the accounts: how Ukraine completed the 2024 budget year

Record figures on the accounts: how Ukraine completed the 2024 budget year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24600 views

More than UAH 100 billion remained in the single treasury account and more than UAH 163 billion in foreign currency accounts. During the year, Ukraine attracted USD 41.7 billion in external financing, of which USD 12.6 billion were non-repayable grants.

The state budget for 2024 has been fulfilled, with record figures on the single treasury account and foreign currency accounts at the beginning of the new year. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"We are finishing the year with confidence. The state budget for 2024 has been fulfilled. All priority expenditures have been financed and all social obligations have been fulfilled. According to the State Treasury, all payments that were submitted have been made. The balance on the single treasury account is more than UAH 100 billion. The foreign currency accounts amount to more than UAH 163 billion. These are record figures," Shmyhal wrote following a meeting on the implementation of the state budget and key indicators of economic and social development.

According to him, as reported by the Ministry of Finance, the general fund of the state budget received about UAH 2.2 trillion in taxes, fees and mandatory payments. In total, the general and special funds received more than UAH 3.1 trillion.

Over 1 trillion hryvnia in taxes paid by Ukrainians and businesses - Ministry of Finance31.12.24, 15:35 • 20572 views

"We discussed the rhythm of international financial assistance. Thus, in 2024, the government attracted $41.7 billion in external financing, of which one third ($12.6 billion) were non-refundable grants. The largest donors to Ukraine this year were the European Union, the United States, the IMF, Japan, the World Bank, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In December of this year alone, $9.3 billion was raised," Shmyhal said.

Ukraine received $41.7 billion from international partners in 2024: almost a third in grants30.12.24, 17:03 • 33244 views

In addition, the Prime Minister reminded that for the first time, Russia is beginning to pay for the damage it has caused to Ukraine. He called the first tranche, which will be secured by future revenues from frozen Russian assets, an important achievement of this year.

US will provide Ukraine with $15 billion from frozen assets of the Russian Federation: agreement signed30.12.24, 12:43 • 24335 views

"We are talking about $1 billion from the United States through the World Bank program. This is part of the G7 initiative totaling $50 billion. We have coordinated the tasks for the next year - all frozen Russian assets should be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine. We will work in this direction," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal understands where to get money in 2025: expects $38 billion in external financing24.12.24, 12:48 • 14278 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
world-bankWorld Bank
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

