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Received $10,000 for substituting food products and acquired assets worth UAH 26.2 million — Air Assault Forces officer to stand trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

The major and his subordinate will stand trial for bribery, substituting food products, and evading service. He was found to have assets worth UAH 26.2 million.

Received $10,000 for substituting food products and acquired assets worth UAH 26.2 million — Air Assault Forces officer to stand trial
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Defense Sphere of the Eastern Region has submitted indictments to the court against the head of the food service of one of the military units of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

The case concerns a major and his subordinate, a clerk in the same service. The officer is charged with accepting an improper benefit, fraud, evasion of military service, illicit enrichment, and legalization of property obtained through criminal means. At the same time, his subordinate is accused of offering an improper benefit.

The investigation established that in June 2025, the major received US$10,000 from his subordinate for using his official position to substitute food products intended for military personnel. However, instead of tomatoes, cucumbers were supplied, and instead of apples, oranges. At the same time, the documents listed different product names.

Also, during 2024–2025, he evaded military service for 83 days under martial law. Misleading the command, after vacations abroad he reported that he had allegedly returned to the unit, although he was in fact still outside Ukraine. In other cases, he was in the Khmelnytskyi and Odesa regions without legal grounds

— the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

The officer was unlawfully credited with more than UAH 549,000 in pay and additional remuneration, which he disposed of at his own discretion. In particular, he spent UAH 4.1 million on trips to Peru, the United States, Japan, the UAE, Colombia, Hawaii, Bora Bora, and Argentina, as well as on a cruise to Antarctica.

In 2023–2025, the major acquired assets with a total value of UAH 26.2 million, whose lawful origin has not been confirmed. These included a BMW X6 M, two apartments in Dnipro, a parking space, the right to a long-term lease of a property in Bali, as well as branded clothing and accessories

 — the investigation materials state.

In his 2023 declaration, he failed to report expenditures of UAH 8.9 million, and in his 2024 declaration, he failed to report expenditures of UAH 18.2 million.

During the searches, more than US$51,000, €2,100, and UAH 201,000 were found, along with documents for luxury real estate and vehicles, a collection of branded clothing, footwear, and accessories with an estimated value of more than UAH 8 million, as well as promissory notes for US$120,000. His subordinate was found to possess promissory notes for US$20,000, mobile phones, laptops, bank cards, and documents

— the Office of the Prosecutor General noted.

The officer was detained on February 5, 2026. The court imposed pretrial detention on him and personal recognizance on his subordinate. The detained major faces up to 10 years in prison, while his subordinate faces up to 4 years.

We remind you

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained a military medic in Dnipro who offered to perform spinal surgery on a service member without medical indications and insert metal implants in order to use this as grounds for the relevant Military Medical Commission conclusion.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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