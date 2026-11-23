On Monday, November 23, it will be cloudy across most of Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, significant rain is expected in most southern regions; rain mixed with wet snow in most central regions and Kharkiv region, with wet snow sticking in places; light snow in places elsewhere, and moderate rain in the east.

Snow formation is expected in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, with the snow cover increasing by 2–8 cm in the Carpathians; icy conditions are possible on roads in places.

The wind will be predominantly southwesterly, at 7–12 m/s; during the day, wind gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in the southern, central (except Vinnytsia), and eastern regions. The daytime temperature will be 0–5° above zero; 7–12° in the south of the country; and 1–6° below zero in the Carpathians throughout the day. — the statement says.

It will be cloudy in Kyiv and the region on Monday, with possible rain. The temperature will be 0–3°.

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