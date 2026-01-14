Rada Committee supported Shmyhal's candidacy for Minister of Energy - MP

$43.180.08
January 13, 07:36 PM • 27165 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 31622 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 29106 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 31927 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 47653 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28004 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 31205 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 36054 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 51368 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 38906 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Publications
Exclusives
In Ternopil region, drivers fought after a road accident, a serviceman sustained facial injuriesJanuary 13, 11:03 PM • 13317 views
Bucharest is ready for unification with Moldova if Chisinau wishes so - Advisor to the President of RomaniaJanuary 14, 12:09 AM • 8780 views
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideoJanuary 14, 01:53 AM • 17314 views
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messagesJanuary 14, 02:27 AM • 5576 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 6758 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 6842 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 27162 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 47649 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 40339 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 73194 views
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Denmark
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 17044 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 52187 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 45508 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 50490 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 52039 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Rada Committee supported Shmyhal's candidacy for Minister of Energy - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy supported the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Energy. He was previously dismissed from the post of Minister of Defense.

Rada Committee supported Shmyhal's candidacy for Minister of Energy - MP

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the candidacy of Denys Shmyhal for Minister of Energy. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

The Energy Committee unanimously supported the candidacy of Denys Shmyhal for Minister of Energy. Maybe we should immediately appoint him to the Ministry of Justice?

 - the post says.

Honcharenko also published the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada meeting for today, January 14.

Voting on martial law and mobilization. On the appointment of Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Energy of Ukraine. And on the appointment of Dmytro Natalukha as Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine

 - said the MP.

Recall

On Tuesday, January 13, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. 265 people's deputies voted "for".

Prior to that, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Verkhovna Rada
Denys Shmyhal