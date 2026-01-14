Rada Committee supported Shmyhal's candidacy for Minister of Energy - MP

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the candidacy of Denys Shmyhal for Minister of Energy. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

The Energy Committee unanimously supported the candidacy of Denys Shmyhal for Minister of Energy. Maybe we should immediately appoint him to the Ministry of Justice? - the post says.

Honcharenko also published the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada meeting for today, January 14.

Voting on martial law and mobilization. On the appointment of Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Energy of Ukraine. And on the appointment of Dmytro Natalukha as Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine - said the MP.

Recall

On Tuesday, January 13, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. 265 people's deputies voted "for".

Prior to that, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.