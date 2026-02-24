$43.300.02
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 5548 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 21145 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 18280 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 17524 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements said
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 17422 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of lives
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16363 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the war
February 23, 05:51 PM • 22569 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40762 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 31032 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious condition
Rada allowed veterans with injuries to join the police without physical fitness checks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that exempts Ukrainians who were wounded while defending Ukraine's independence from physical fitness checks when joining the police. This applies to certain positions determined by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Rada allowed veterans with injuries to join the police without physical fitness checks

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill in its entirety that allows Ukrainians who served and contracted an illness, injury (concussion, trauma, or mutilation) while defending Ukraine's independence, to be exempt from physical fitness tests when joining the police force. This was reported by UNN with reference to the parliamentary session.

Details

The bill was supported in principle and in its entirety by 253 people's deputies.

According to the document, citizens of Ukraine who served in internal affairs bodies, police, the State Emergency Service, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other military formations and received injuries while carrying out measures to protect the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, related to direct participation in the anti-terrorist operation, ensuring its conduct, being directly in the areas of the anti-terrorist operation, carrying out measures to ensure national security and defense, repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as participating in measures necessary to ensure the defense of Ukraine, are exempt from passing a physical fitness test when joining the police force.

This will apply to those positions whose list will be determined by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Recall

Foreign volunteers who defend Ukraine under contract have the same rights to obtain the status of a combatant as citizens of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

