Rada allowed veterans with injuries to join the police without physical fitness checks

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill in its entirety that allows Ukrainians who served and contracted an illness, injury (concussion, trauma, or mutilation) while defending Ukraine's independence, to be exempt from physical fitness tests when joining the police force. This was reported by UNN with reference to the parliamentary session.

Details

The bill was supported in principle and in its entirety by 253 people's deputies.

According to the document, citizens of Ukraine who served in internal affairs bodies, police, the State Emergency Service, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other military formations and received injuries while carrying out measures to protect the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, related to direct participation in the anti-terrorist operation, ensuring its conduct, being directly in the areas of the anti-terrorist operation, carrying out measures to ensure national security and defense, repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as participating in measures necessary to ensure the defense of Ukraine, are exempt from passing a physical fitness test when joining the police force.

This will apply to those positions whose list will be determined by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Recall

Foreign volunteers who defend Ukraine under contract have the same rights to obtain the status of a combatant as citizens of Ukraine.