Fake news

Putin prepares informational alibi for new strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The dictator lies about "retaliation for strikes on Russian oil refineries," as Russia has been systematically attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure since 2022.

Putin prepares informational alibi for new strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing an informational alibi for further strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, Putin is trying to cover up his current strikes on Ukraine and is lying about "retaliation for strikes on Russian oil refineries." This statement came from his lips during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing.

In fact, it was the Russians who started the war and attacks on energy first, and they have never stopped them since then, noted the head of the CCD.

This is a pure lie. Since 2022, Russia has been constantly attacking Ukrainian energy, doing it systematically, thus fighting against civilians. Russians attack when preparations for winter are underway, and also directly in winter. Also this year, Russians have never stopped striking energy facilities in certain regions bordering the Russian Federation at all.

- Kovalenko stated.

He added that Putin regularly participates in information operations carried out by the Kremlin. This time, it is another operation aimed at the West and the Global South, and its goal is to try to shift the blame for further terror against Ukrainians onto Ukrainians themselves, Kovalenko added.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he is allegedly "not against" Ukraine's European integration, but is categorically against Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Yevhen Ustimenko

