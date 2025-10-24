Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas - NATO Secretary General

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "running out of money, troops, and ideas," and Russia must stop at what it has achieved. This was emphasized by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte after a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," UNN reports.

Details

Rutte says the coalition was "very productive" and welcomes the allies' initiative to strengthen support for Ukraine.

According to him, Putin is not making progress on the Ukrainian fronts, and hundreds of thousands of Russians are dying because of his "delusional aggression."

US Congress considers bill to strengthen NATO's eastern flank security: why it's important for Ukraine

"The developments on the battlefield show that our support for Ukraine is working, and we must continue in the same way," Rutte adds.

In addition, according to him, Putin is "running out of money, troops, and ideas," and Russia must stop at what it has achieved.

17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte