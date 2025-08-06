Putin had a "useful conversation" with Witkoff, signals exchanged regarding Ukraine - Ushakov

Assistant to the Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov, speaking about the negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Stephen Witkoff, noted that a useful and constructive conversation took place. Among the topics was the war in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

If we name the topics, then first of all, of course, it is the Ukrainian crisis. And the second topic is the prospects for possible development of strategic cooperation between the US and Russia. - said Ushakov.

The assistant to the Russian dictator also clarified that Putin conveyed "some signals to the US regarding the Ukrainian issue." Corresponding signals were also received from the American leader Donald Trump.

Putin's meeting with Witkoff concluded: negotiations lasted about 3 hours

Addition

US President's envoy Steve Witkoff visited Russia for negotiations for the 5th time.

Recall

As UNN wrote, among the assumptions about the goals of Witkoff's next visit to Russia was that Trump's special envoy could bring a "carrot" proposal to the Kremlin leader after the US president changed the style of conversation with the Russian leadership, which even led to a "nuclear" quarrel with former Russian president Medvedev.

US President Donald Trump offered Russia and Ukraine a way out of the conflict, warning of "measures" if ignored.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not accept Donald Trump's ultimatum regarding the cessation of the war, as his entourage is interested in continuing the aggression.