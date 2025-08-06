Putin's meeting with Witkoff concluded: negotiations lasted about 3 hours

Two days before the expiration of Trump's ultimatum, the US President's special envoy held talks with the Kremlin leader. This is Witkoff's fifth visit to Russia since the beginning of the year.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, the meeting in Moscow between Vladimir Putin and US President Trump's special envoy Stephen Witkoff has already concluded. The talks lasted about 3 hours in total, after which, as TASS writes, Witkoff's motorcade left the Kremlin territory.

As for the meeting itself, as noted by the propagandist RIA Novosti, Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov, as well as Russian President's special representative Kirill Dmitriev, who is currently responsible for "investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries," were present at the discussion.

Addition

US President's envoy Steve Witkoff visited the Russian Federation for talks for the 5th time.

Recall

UNN reported that among the assumptions about the goals of Witkoff's next visit to the Russian Federation, it was said that Trump's special envoy could bring a "carrot" proposal to the Kremlin leader after the US President changed the style of conversation with the Russian leadership, which even led to a "nuclear" quarrel with former Russian President Medvedev.

US President Donald Trump offered Russia and Ukraine a way out of the conflict, warning of "measures" if ignored.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not accept Donald Trump's ultimatum to end the war, as his entourage is interested in continuing the aggression.