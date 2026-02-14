PURL program to cost $15 billion this year - Rutte
Kyiv • UNN
The US plans to provide Ukraine with $15 billion in weapons by 2026 under the PURL program. This was announced by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Munich Conference, noting funding from European and Canadian allies.
In 2026, the United States will produce and transfer approximately $15 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine under the PURL program. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.
Details
"The US continues to supply Ukraine with a lot of things. This includes the PURL program, which this year is $15 billion. It is important that this money is available," Rutte said.
He noted that the program is funded by European and Canadian allies.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Conference stated that Europe's financial support allows Ukraine to intercept Russian ballistic missiles. Europe pays for Ukraine's ability to stop ballistic strikes.