12:44 PM • 644 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 1428 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 3348 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 7602 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 10255 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 11764 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 23938 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 40963 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 35962 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 35676 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusives
PURL program to cost $15 billion this year - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The US plans to provide Ukraine with $15 billion in weapons by 2026 under the PURL program. This was announced by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Munich Conference, noting funding from European and Canadian allies.

PURL program to cost $15 billion this year - Rutte

In 2026, the United States will produce and transfer approximately $15 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine under the PURL program. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

"The US continues to supply Ukraine with a lot of things. This includes the PURL program, which this year is $15 billion. It is important that this money is available," Rutte said.

He noted that the program is funded by European and Canadian allies.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Conference stated that Europe's financial support allows Ukraine to intercept Russian ballistic missiles. Europe pays for Ukraine's ability to stop ballistic strikes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Canada
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine