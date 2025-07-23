$41.770.05
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Prosecutor General Kravchenko revealed details of the meeting with Zelenskyy and heads of anti-corruption bodies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2404 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced a meeting with President Zelenskyy and heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies, emphasized that the main task of the agencies "is coordinated and clear work in full synergy." This is reported by UNN

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies: the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

The task is simple — coordinated and clear work in full synergy.

We continue to work," Kravchenko wrote on social media.

Addition 

Earlier it became known that Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies, including Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, where they discussed the work of the agencies in light of the legislative changes adopted the day before, which, in particular, concern the work of prosecutor's offices during martial law. The President, in particular, stated that the parties agreed that everyone would work exclusively constructively.

Recall

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for Bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Persons Under Special Circumstances During Martial Law." The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP. 

On the same day in the evening, it became known that the President signed the document.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, the legislative changes concern personnel issues that make it possible to strengthen the personnel potential of prosecutor's offices.

