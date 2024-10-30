“Productive Summit": Zelenskyy talks about important decisions of Nordic countries for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
At the fourth Ukraine-North Europe Summit, they discussed strengthening defense support, including air defense systems and the Petriot. The partner countries supported Ukraine's Victory Plan and agreed to increase defense production.
Determination that matters. The fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe summit has already taken place. And it was a productive summit. The best thing to hear from partners in a war like this is what the next step is to support Ukraine. Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden are ready to increase support for our defense. We discussed how to supply additional air defense systems to Ukraine, including Petriots
According to the President, they agreed to increase defense production both in Ukraine and in partners. "The industrial base of defense against Russian aggression will only grow," he said.
"All Nordic partners have supported the Victory Plan of Ukraine - clear points that strengthen our ability to bring a just peace closer. And I am grateful for the willingness to work with other partners, to convince them that determination can change history for the better," the Head of State noted.
According to the President, "we discussed in detail our need for geopolitical certainty." "The invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is a way to strengthen not only Ukraine, but also all partners in the Alliance. This will open up a much more positive security perspective for all NATO member states in the long term, as it will put an end to Russia's imperial ambitions," Zelenskyy emphasized.
"We also share a common understanding of the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, in particular to limit its ability to use the shadow tanker fleet to finance aggression. It is very important that our partners in Northern Europe are supported in this by all partners in the European Union and the G7. Putin's shadow tanker fleet is a global threat, and it's time to find a solution to overcome it," the President noted.
