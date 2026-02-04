Produced over 50 kg of cannabis worth UAH 5 million: law enforcement officers detained members of a drug group

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
03:02 PM • 1382 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
02:49 PM • 3822 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media
10:29 AM • 13886 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 22272 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 17965 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 21347 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35193 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 50329 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 40054 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 37113 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.6m/s
76%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 34632 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 22228 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 40253 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 19833 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 11885 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 19854 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 55734 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 57087 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 96029 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 104335 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vadym Filashkin
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 38 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 2030 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 25826 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 25500 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 28114 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Starlink

Produced over 50 kg of cannabis worth UAH 5 million: law enforcement officers detained members of a drug group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Law enforcement officers detained members of a drug group who had established a full cycle of cannabis production. Over 50 kg of drugs, worth UAH 5 million, were seized.

Produced over 50 kg of cannabis worth UAH 5 million: law enforcement officers detained members of a drug group
Photo: Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers detained members of a drug group who seized over 50 kg of drugs worth 5 million hryvnias. The criminals established a "full cycle" of cannabis production - from sowing to the finished product. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine and the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, the criminal business was organized by a 29-year-old resident of the Kyiv region. Near his place of residence, he set up a greenhouse with the necessary equipment. There, cannabis was grown, dried, processed, and prepared for further sale.

The organizer of the criminal business coordinated the group's activities, provided it with materials, and established "reliable" sales channels. Other participants - residents of Kyiv, Kyiv, and Odesa regions - at his direction, looked after the plants, processed them, packaged them, and transported them to storage locations.

Drugs were stored in garages, apartments, and basements belonging to the defendants. Cannabis was sold in briquettes weighing 600-1000 grams at a price of 60 to 100 thousand hryvnias, including to various regions of the country, as well as to places of deprivation of liberty.

During court-sanctioned searches at illegal activity sites in Kyiv and Odesa, about 52 kilograms of cannabis were seized. The men were notified of suspicion of illegal storage for the purpose of selling narcotic drugs in especially large quantities by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from nine to twelve years with confiscation of property. The court chose a preventive measure for the suspects in the form of detention without bail.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group that established a channel for the supply and sale of cocaine in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Technology
Search
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv