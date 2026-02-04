Produced over 50 kg of cannabis worth UAH 5 million: law enforcement officers detained members of a drug group

Photo: Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers detained members of a drug group who seized over 50 kg of drugs worth 5 million hryvnias. The criminals established a "full cycle" of cannabis production - from sowing to the finished product. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine and the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, the criminal business was organized by a 29-year-old resident of the Kyiv region. Near his place of residence, he set up a greenhouse with the necessary equipment. There, cannabis was grown, dried, processed, and prepared for further sale.

The organizer of the criminal business coordinated the group's activities, provided it with materials, and established "reliable" sales channels. Other participants - residents of Kyiv, Kyiv, and Odesa regions - at his direction, looked after the plants, processed them, packaged them, and transported them to storage locations.

Drugs were stored in garages, apartments, and basements belonging to the defendants. Cannabis was sold in briquettes weighing 600-1000 grams at a price of 60 to 100 thousand hryvnias, including to various regions of the country, as well as to places of deprivation of liberty.

During court-sanctioned searches at illegal activity sites in Kyiv and Odesa, about 52 kilograms of cannabis were seized. The men were notified of suspicion of illegal storage for the purpose of selling narcotic drugs in especially large quantities by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from nine to twelve years with confiscation of property. The court chose a preventive measure for the suspects in the form of detention without bail.

Recall

