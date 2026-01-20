President: Ukraine produces a thousand interceptor drones per day, but has significantly fewer operators

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must be ready for Russia to use up to a thousand "Shaheds," noting that Ukraine currently produces a thousand interceptor drones per day but has significantly fewer operators, UNN reports.

Details

"Now, regarding a thousand drones a day. The enemy wanted this last year. They did not achieve such a result and achieved something in between. They had 200-250 per day. They want up to a thousand now, we'll see," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine should prepare for the worst-case scenario, such as the use of up to a thousand drones.

"This means we must have at least two interceptors for one 'Shahed.' Today, we already produce about a thousand interceptors per day, but this is not enough, because our interceptors have already surpassed the number of our, I'll tell you honestly, operators. Therefore, we must now catch up with this number of interceptor groups, appropriate mobile groups. In principle, both Syrskyi knows this task, and the new head of the Ministry of Defense, Fedorov, received this task," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia overfulfilled the state order for long-range drones by 106%, producing more than 400 UAVs daily. The Russians plan to expand their unmanned systems troops to 210,000 servicemen by 2030.