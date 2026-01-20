President: Ukraine produces a thousand interceptor drones per day, but has significantly fewer operators

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:08 AM • 2842 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 9178 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 11428 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 13968 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 14948 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 14022 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 33877 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 64917 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 51274 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 50035 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 17036 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 11684 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 30773 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 32231 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 20616 views
Publications
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 6942 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 20859 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 61206 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 67793 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 65033 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Rafael Grossi
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Greenland
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 29930 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 45349 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 38430 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 43003 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 54841 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Film
Financial Times

President: Ukraine produces a thousand interceptor drones per day, but has significantly fewer operators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine produces a thousand interceptor drones per day. However, the country has significantly fewer operators to use them.

President: Ukraine produces a thousand interceptor drones per day, but has significantly fewer operators

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must be ready for Russia to use up to a thousand "Shaheds," noting that Ukraine currently produces a thousand interceptor drones per day but has significantly fewer operators, UNN reports.

Details

"Now, regarding a thousand drones a day. The enemy wanted this last year. They did not achieve such a result and achieved something in between. They had 200-250 per day. They want up to a thousand now, we'll see," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine should prepare for the worst-case scenario, such as the use of up to a thousand drones.

"This means we must have at least two interceptors for one 'Shahed.' Today, we already produce about a thousand interceptors per day, but this is not enough, because our interceptors have already surpassed the number of our, I'll tell you honestly, operators. Therefore, we must now catch up with this number of interceptor groups, appropriate mobile groups. In principle, both Syrskyi knows this task, and the new head of the Ministry of Defense, Fedorov, received this task," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia overfulfilled the state order for long-range drones by 106%, producing more than 400 UAVs daily. The Russians plan to expand their unmanned systems troops to 210,000 servicemen by 2030.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine