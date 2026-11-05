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President Trump will never stop fighting: the White House has issued an official statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2718 views

The White House predicts that Democrats' attempts to change Trump's policy during the final two years of his presidency will fail. They assure that "Trump will never stop fighting."

President Trump will never stop fighting: the White House has issued an official statement

Democrats will not succeed in "undoing the achievements" of U.S. President Donald Trump. This is stated in a statement from the White House, UNN reports.

Details

They predict that in the final two years of the current White House chief’s presidency, "Democrats will try—and fail—to undo everything President Trump has done.

In particular, the White House suggests that Democrats will try to:

  • reopen the border after he closed it;
    • raise taxes after he cut them;
      • abandon energy dominance after he achieved record production;
        • launch yet another impeachment hoax after he swiftly fended off the first two failed attempts.

          "These attempts will fail; the American people have already rejected this agenda. ... Attempts to impeach him, abandon his agenda, or undo the achievements of his administration will meet the same fate as the previous attempts by the radical left: failure. President Trump will never stop fighting," the statement says.

          We would remind you

          U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Democrats on their victories in the midterm elections to Congress and stated that he was ready to cooperate with them. At the same time, he warned that he would exercise his veto power if the Democratic Party refused to cooperate.

          Trump acknowledged the impact of the war with Iran and fuel prices on the defeat in the congressional elections04.11.26, 11:51 • 5134 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          PoliticsNews of the World
          US Elections
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          Donald Trump