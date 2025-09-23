President of Ukraine met with Trump's special representative: discussed the situation at the front, procurement of American weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Special Representative of the President of the United States of America, General Keith Kellogg. The parties discussed the situation at the front, as well as the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

Held a meeting with the Special Representative of the President of the United States, General Keith Kellogg. Informed about the situation at the front and the results of the counteroffensive operation near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk. - stated in the post of the President of Ukraine.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they also touched upon the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, in particular, mutually beneficial agreements on drones and the purchase of American weapons, which Ukraine offered to the United States.

"I am grateful to Keith Kellogg for his support and assistance, and to US President Donald Trump for his efforts to end the war and stop the killings," the Ukrainian leader summarized.

On Monday, September 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the first lady and his team. He will participate in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children and the Crimea Platform, and will hold almost two dozen meetings.

