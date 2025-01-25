President of Moldova arrives in Kyiv: what will she discuss with Zelenskyy

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Saturday that she arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, including on security, energy, infrastructure, trade and the path to the EU, UNN reports.

Details

"In Kyiv today for talks with President Zelenskyy. I bring a strong message of support for Ukraine and its people. Their courage secures our peace," Sandu said in X.

"We’ll discuss security, energy, infrastructure, trade, and mutual support on the EU path. Moldova remains a reliable neighbour," the Moldovan president said.

