Power restriction schedules for industrial consumers introduced in all regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

On Wednesday, October 22, due to the consequences of Russian shelling, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrenergo".

Details

Power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Ukrenergo noted: the most difficult situation remains in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. There are also attacked energy facilities and de-energized consumers in other regions.

Emergency restoration work began as soon as the security situation allowed. Energy workers are doing everything possible to return the damaged equipment to operation as soon as possible. - the message says.

Recall

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced the start of restoration work after the Russian shelling on October 22 and called on citizens to use electricity rationally.

Prior to that, UNN reported that due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on the morning of October 22, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and at least 7 regions.