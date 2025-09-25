Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours
Kyiv • UNN
During the night, shelling caused power outages on four railway sections and damaged infrastructure. Train delays were recorded, including three services from Odesa for more than 5 hours.
Enemy shelling last night led to power outages on the railway and damage to infrastructure, there are train delays, including three for about 5 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, UNN writes.
During the night, shelling caused power outages in four sections. There were no casualties, but there was damage to the infrastructure.
As indicated, as of 08:00, we continue to move with reserve diesel locomotives, delays are recorded for the following trains:
- No. 53/54 Odesa-Holovna - Dnipro-Holovny (+5:09);
- No. 253/254 Odesa-Holovna - Kryvyi Rih-Holovny (+5:09);
- No. 7/8 Odesa-Holovna - Kharkiv-Pas. (+4:47);
- No. 147/148 Kyiv-Pas. - Odesa-Holovna (+2:01);
- No. 127/128 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia-1 (+1:18);
- No. 31/32 Przemyśl - Zaporizhzhia-1 (+1:17);
- No. 51/52 Zaporizhzhia-1 - Odesa-Holovna (+1:10);
- No. 91/92 Odesa-Holovna - Kramatorsk (+1:02).
