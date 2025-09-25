Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours

Enemy shelling last night led to power outages on the railway and damage to infrastructure, there are train delays, including three for about 5 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

During the night, shelling caused power outages in four sections. There were no casualties, but there was damage to the infrastructure. - reported by UZ.

As indicated, as of 08:00, we continue to move with reserve diesel locomotives, delays are recorded for the following trains:

No. 53/54 Odesa-Holovna - Dnipro-Holovny (+5:09);

No. 253/254 Odesa-Holovna - Kryvyi Rih-Holovny (+5:09);

No. 7/8 Odesa-Holovna - Kharkiv-Pas. (+4:47);

No. 147/148 Kyiv-Pas. - Odesa-Holovna (+2:01);

No. 127/128 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia-1 (+1:18);

No. 31/32 Przemyśl - Zaporizhzhia-1 (+1:17);

No. 51/52 Zaporizhzhia-1 - Odesa-Holovna (+1:10);

No. 91/92 Odesa-Holovna - Kramatorsk (+1:02).

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reported train delays due to shelling in Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions