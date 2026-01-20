Power outage in the Verkhovna Rada - MP
Kyiv • UNN
People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported a power outage in the Verkhovna Rada. Earlier, the VR Apparatus switched to remote work due to lack of heating and water.
In addition to the lack of water and heating, the light also disappeared in the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.
The Verkhovna Rada apparatus will work remotely due to lack of heating and water due to Russian attacks.