Exclusive
01:37 PM • 2884 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 10365 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 10827 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 18890 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 19799 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 21083 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 20319 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17267 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36645 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 67817 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Power outage in the Verkhovna Rada - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported a power outage in the Verkhovna Rada. Earlier, the VR Apparatus switched to remote work due to lack of heating and water.

Power outage in the Verkhovna Rada - MP

In addition to the lack of water and heating, the light also disappeared in the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Well, in addition to the lack of heating and water, the light also disappeared in the Verkhovna Rada 

- Zheleznyak reported.

In Kyiv, up to a third of the housing stock remains without heating after the enemy attack20.01.26, 16:19 • 710 views

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus will work remotely due to lack of heating and water due to Russian attacks.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak