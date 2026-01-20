Power outage in the Verkhovna Rada - MP

In addition to the lack of water and heating, the light also disappeared in the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

In Kyiv, up to a third of the housing stock remains without heating after the enemy attack

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus will work remotely due to lack of heating and water due to Russian attacks.