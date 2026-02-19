$43.290.03
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM • 12485 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 14353 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
07:36 AM • 16122 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
07:02 AM • 13300 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 29452 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 65084 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 50637 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 68492 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 37196 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
Power line accident cut off electricity to Chernihiv, Slavutych, and part of the district on February 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

In the Chernihiv region, an accident on a 110 kV overhead line led to a power outage in Chernihiv, Slavutych, and part of the Chernihiv district. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply.

Power line accident cut off electricity to Chernihiv, Slavutych, and part of the district on February 19

In Chernihiv Oblast, as a result of an accident on one of the 110 kV overhead lines, consumers in the regional center and a number of settlements in the Chernihiv district were left without power. Residents of Slavutych, a city located within Chernihiv Oblast but administratively subordinate to Kyiv Oblast, were also de-energized. This was reported by UNN with reference to JSC "Chernihivoblenergo".

Details

As a result of an accident on one of the 110 kV overhead lines, consumers in Chernihiv, Slavutych, and a number of settlements in the Chernihiv district were left without power. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply.

- the message says.

Recall

On the night of February 19, Russians attacked Ukraine with 37 drones, 29 of which were shot down or suppressed. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society
Technology
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Chernihiv