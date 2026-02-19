Power line accident cut off electricity to Chernihiv, Slavutych, and part of the district on February 19

In Chernihiv Oblast, as a result of an accident on one of the 110 kV overhead lines, consumers in the regional center and a number of settlements in the Chernihiv district were left without power. Residents of Slavutych, a city located within Chernihiv Oblast but administratively subordinate to Kyiv Oblast, were also de-energized. This was reported by UNN with reference to JSC "Chernihivoblenergo".

Details

As a result of an accident on one of the 110 kV overhead lines, consumers in Chernihiv, Slavutych, and a number of settlements in the Chernihiv district were left without power. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply. - the message says.

Recall

On the night of February 19, Russians attacked Ukraine with 37 drones, 29 of which were shot down or suppressed. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.