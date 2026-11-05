Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the official residence

Pope Leo XIV received Bob Dylan at his official residence, the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican, on November 4 during the singer-songwriter’s stop in Rome as part of his Italian tour. UNN reports, citing Vatican News.

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The renowned American singer, songwriter and poet — a Nobel Prize laureate in Literature, who is currently touring Italy with a stop in Rome — was received by Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace on the afternoon of November 4. The pontiff had previously quoted his lyrics in the foreword to a book on disarmament, to express a stern warning against global rearmament and the nightmare of nuclear weapons.

The 85-year-old American singer, songwriter and poet, a Nobel Prize laureate in Literature, is currently in Rome. On Thursday, November 5, he will perform at Palazzo dello Sport as part of the autumn leg of his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour — a concert series that also includes stops in Milan and Bologna and is notable for its strict ban on smartphone recording.

The meeting between Pope Leo and Dylan, who was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, was brief and consisted of greetings and a few informal exchanges. The Holy Father gave the singer a rosary, while Dylan replied with a book: "Chronicles: Volume One," his autobiography, which was published in the United States and other countries around the world.

Al Pacino became the first actor to be received by Pope Leo XIV