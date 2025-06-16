$41.450.04
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
07:28 PM • 212 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
01:59 PM • 22222 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
June 16, 12:56 PM • 64041 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
June 16, 11:24 AM • 64934 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
June 16, 09:55 AM • 77920 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 163301 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
June 16, 07:14 AM • 77860 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 76935 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59861 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56547 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Al Pacino became the first actor to be received by Pope Leo XIV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1790 views

Al Pacino became the first film actor to be received by Pope Leo XIV. The audience took place in the Vatican as part of the presentation of the film Maserati: The Brothers.

Al Pacino became the first actor to be received by Pope Leo XIV

American actor Al Pacino became the first Hollywood film actor to be officially received at an audience by Pope Leo XIV, the first pontiff from the United States in history. The meeting took place on Monday at the Vatican. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

According to producer Andrea Iervolino, the audience took place as part of the presentation of the film Maserati: The Brothers, in which Pacino plays one of the main roles. Together with the actor, the delegation was represented by Iervolino himself.

We are honored to announce that this morning His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received in private audience at the Vatican a delegation of the film Maserati: The Brothers, including Oscar winner Al Pacino and the film's producer Andrea Iervolino. The meeting was a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration, uniting the common values that underpin both the Catholic Church and the film: family unity, love, compassion and the importance of serving the common good.

- the official statement reads.

According to Iervolino, the values that Pope Leo XIV consistently promotes in his addresses echo the plot of the film about the Maserati brothers - about a family that left a legacy not only through innovation, but also through mutual respect, solidarity and a common vision of the future.

According to Italian media, Al Pacino arrived in Rome on Sunday on a private plane from New York.

In May, it became known that Pacino joined the cast of the film Maserati: The Brothers, directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco. The actor will play Vincenzo Vaccaro, a businessman who supported the Maserati family at the beginning of the company's formation. Filming is taking place in Italy.

The cast of the film also includes Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, Michele Morrone and Salvatore Esposito. However, they did not participate in the audience with the Pope.

Vatican has released the first postage stamps with Pope Leo XIV28.05.25, 11:43 • 2498 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

CultureNews of the World
Pope Leo XIV
Rome
New York City
Italy
Vatican City
