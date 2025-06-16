Al Pacino became the first actor to be received by Pope Leo XIV

American actor Al Pacino became the first Hollywood film actor to be officially received at an audience by Pope Leo XIV, the first pontiff from the United States in history. The meeting took place on Monday at the Vatican. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

According to producer Andrea Iervolino, the audience took place as part of the presentation of the film Maserati: The Brothers, in which Pacino plays one of the main roles. Together with the actor, the delegation was represented by Iervolino himself.

We are honored to announce that this morning His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received in private audience at the Vatican a delegation of the film Maserati: The Brothers, including Oscar winner Al Pacino and the film's producer Andrea Iervolino. The meeting was a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration, uniting the common values that underpin both the Catholic Church and the film: family unity, love, compassion and the importance of serving the common good. - the official statement reads.

According to Iervolino, the values that Pope Leo XIV consistently promotes in his addresses echo the plot of the film about the Maserati brothers - about a family that left a legacy not only through innovation, but also through mutual respect, solidarity and a common vision of the future.

According to Italian media, Al Pacino arrived in Rome on Sunday on a private plane from New York.

In May, it became known that Pacino joined the cast of the film Maserati: The Brothers, directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco. The actor will play Vincenzo Vaccaro, a businessman who supported the Maserati family at the beginning of the company's formation. Filming is taking place in Italy.

The cast of the film also includes Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, Michele Morrone and Salvatore Esposito. However, they did not participate in the audience with the Pope.

Vatican has released the first postage stamps with Pope Leo XIV