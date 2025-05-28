Vatican has released the first postage stamps with Pope Leo XIV

The first series of postage stamps depicting the new Pope Leo XIV was presented in the Vatican. This is reported by UNN with reference to Vatican News.

Details

The series consists of four stamps, each depicting the pontiff in different contexts, including during his first appearance on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected to the papacy.

According to Vatican News, the series of postage stamps was issued by the Vatican Philatelic and Numismatic Office on May 27.

The denominations in the series, as indicated, correspond to the four tariffs currently in force in the Vatican City State - 1.25 euros, which depicts the Pope greeting the faithful from the Loggia of Blessings of St. Peter's Basilica on the day of his election, 1.30 euros and 3.20 euros, which reproduce two moments from the Holy Mass in the intention of the Church, which he celebrated with the cardinals in the Sistine Chapel the following day, May 9. The 2.45 euro stamp shows the Pope in the Pauline Chapel after his election before going out for the first blessing of the faithful.



Reminder

Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new Pope Leo XIV on May 8 after a series of votes. He became the first American Pope in history.

Pope Leo XIV officially took the Holy See in the Vatican on May 18.