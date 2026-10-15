Pope Leo has begun "working a little" after surgery to remove a tumor from his lung — the Vatican

Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Leo’s recovery after surgery for lung cancer is proceeding as planned, and the 71-year-old pontiff has already begun working little by little, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Pope Leo was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma — the most common form of lung cancer; on Tuesday afternoon, doctors performed surgery during which they removed the lower lobe of his right lung.

According to doctors, who provided an update on Thursday, the results of the pontiff’s routine examinations are within normal limits, while a chest X-ray indicates that the lung is recovering successfully.

The medics added that Leo is independently carrying out everyday tasks and undergoing physical therapy, performing movements with his full range of motion.

The diagnosis of “cancer” in the Pope, known for his relative youth and energy — and elected to the papacy only in May 2025 — came as a shock and raised questions about how his pontificate would develop amid his battle with the disease.

We add

The Vatican said that the surgery was successful and without complications. At present, no information has been provided about either the size of the tumor or whether the disease has spread to nearby lymph nodes — key factors in determining the prognosis.

All public events involving Leo have been canceled until next Tuesday. The results of the pathological examination, which will be crucial in determining further treatment, may not be ready for several days.

The Vatican’s medical bulletins on Leo’s health are signed by the pontiff’s chief surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, and his personal physician, Luigi Carbone.

The Vatican, which had previously been reluctant to discuss the Popes’ health, has shown considerable openness in Leo’s case. This differs significantly from the approach of his predecessor, Francis: he usually did not announce his hospital visits in advance, which sometimes caused a genuine media frenzy surrounding his health.

On Sunday, the Pope himself told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square that a “localized nodule” had been found in his lung and that surgery was necessary. He also said that the disease had been detected at an early stage and that the growth had not spread beyond the affected area. He is being treated at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, known as the “Pope’s hospital.”